Aiper’s Scuba N1 robot cleans your pool all summer long at $550 (Save $100)

Best Buy is offering the new Aiper Scuba N1 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner for $549.99 shipped through the end of the day. Normally fetching $700 directly from the manufacturer, you’re already starting off at a $50 lower list price at Best Buy. This is the first official discount for this device since its release in March, aside from the initial pre-order and launch discounts that only saw prices cut to $650. Today’s deal comes in as a solid $100 markdown off Best Buy’s going rate ($150 off its MSRP) and marks a new all-time low going forward. It even currently beats Aiper’s website where it is discounted to a higher $650 rate.

The Aiper Scuba N1 is designed for both above-ground and in-ground pools up to 1600 square-feet in size. It sports a brushless drain motor that “prolongs energy efficiency” by cleaning and filtering up to 80 gallons-per-minute, as well as caterpillar treads for greater surface contact, maneuverability, and obstacle traversal along your pool’s floor and walls. It utilizes the company’s WavePath navigation technology that not only ensures maximum coverage during cleaning but also plans out the most efficient routes for it to complete its duties. You’ll have four cleaning modes to choose from (floor, wall, floor and wall, or Eco), plus it keeps itself on a periodic cleaning schedule that goes to work for 45 minutes every 48 hours before switching over to low power mode. This cycle repeats multiple times throughout a single week to maintain a clear and swim-ready pool. Head below to learn more.

If you’re looking for autonomous cleaning for the inside of your home as well, check out our past coverage of the Yeedi Cube Robot Vacuum and Mop that is currently discounted to $450. It utilizes 4,300Pa of suction power alongside sonic mopping technology that delivers 2,500 vibrations per minute. It also features a self-washing system with hot air drying as well as a 2.1L dustbin that you won’t have to worry about emptying it for up to 60 days. And be sure to also head over to our Home Goods hub for all the best deals on kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Aiper Scuba N1 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner features:

Unparalleled Cleaning Performance: Effortlessly clean in-ground pools up to 1600 sq.ft/150m2, including your pool’s walls and waterline, all with the Aiper Scuba N1. Combining a brushless drain motor, the Scuba N1 filters up to 80 GPM/300 LPM of your pool’s water while the dynamic silicon brush ensures dirt and debris removal.

Caterpillar Treads for Superior Mobility: For edge-to-edge cleaning, no matter what terrain your pool throws at it, the Aiper Scuba N1 is up to the challenge. The caterpillar treads of the Scuba N1 provide greater surfer contact with your pool. Meaning better traction, superior mobility, and superior obstacle traversal along your pool’s floor and walls.

WavePath™ Navigation Technology 2.0: Leveraging cutting-edge technology, WavePath™ 2.0 takes advantage of the natural flow of your pool, thereby increasing cleaning coverage. Top-of-the-line sensors allow the device to pinpoint the device location within your pool, delivering the most pristine clean for your pool’s floor, walls, and waterline.

Four Cleaning Modes: Optimize pool cleaning with the Scuba N1’s multiple modes: Floor, Wall, Floor + Wall, or Eco (Periodic Cleaning). Tailor each session to your pool’s specific needs for efficient, time-saving cleaning.

Periodic Cleaning: Your Aiper device will clean for 45 minutes every 48 hours before entering low power mode. This cycle repeats three times, ensuring your pool stays clean throughout the week. When the weekend arrives, your pool is swim ready, not ready to clean.

Customizable Upgrades: Aiper’s Scuba N1 with optional Solar Panels simplifies pool maintenance, offering an energy-efficient, plug-free, cost-effective cleaning solution.

