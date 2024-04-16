ALLPOWERS Pet Day sale has power stations from $79, solar panels at $99, and bundles at up to $1,600 off

ALLPOWERS has launched an International Pet Day sale through April 25 that is taking up to $1,600 off a selection of the company’s power stations, bundles, and accessories. A standout amongst the crowd is the S200 Portable Power Station for $79 shipped. Down from its $138 MSRP, it is usually listed for $129 over at Amazon, with discounts there often only falling to $84 at the lowest during major events like the Prime Deal Days or Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 43% markdown off the going rate that beats our previous mention from yesterday by $10 and returns costs to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. There’s also an extra savings opportunity when buying solar panels specifically – buy two and get 15% taken off or buy three or more and get 20% off.

This 200W power station offers a quaint 154Wh capacity, and can be fully charged via AC and USB together in one and a half hours, a 99W max solar panel in up to two hours, the USB-C in up to three hours, or AC alone in five to six hours. It features five outputs to cover whatever small devices or appliances you’ll need to keep powered up: an AC port, two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, as well as a wireless charger on top for quick and convenient use by your smartphone. Head below to learn more.

You can also check out the sale over at Jackery’s Amazon storefront that is seeing a variety of power stations and bundles discounted to some of their lowest prices, like the Explorer 1000 Plus Portable Power Station that just hit a new all-time low. It has a 1,264Wh capacity that can provide 2,000W of power output (4,000W peak) and eight ports to cover all your device’s charging needs: three ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, and one car port. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the best deals for other power station brands, EVs, electric tools, and more.

ALLPOWERS S200 Portable Power Station features:

  • WIDELY USED IN ADVANTURE: The 200W Power station is powerful enough to meet different kinds of electricity demands usage for emergency, outdoors, home, travel, camping, road trips. 200W/ 154WH /41600mAh capacity allows you to charge your laptop 3 hours, phone 14 times and iPad 8 times.
  • MINI SIZE AND SAFE: ALLPOWERS portable backup battery supports short circuit, over current, over power, over charge, over-temperature protection,keep your devices more safely. The solar generator only weights about 3 lb with size 7.87*6.7*1.96 inch, easy to carry outside.
  • WHAT YOU GET: 1* ALLPOWERS 154Wh portable power station, 1* AC wall charger, 1* user guide; 18-month product warranty with 24*7 friendly customer service of ALLPOWERS solar generator.

