Amazon bundles its Echo Pop speaker with a color smart bulb for $23 ($62 value)

Amazon is now offering its recently-released Echo Pop Alexa Smart Speaker for $22.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s offer drops from $40 to mark the lowest price of the year and the second-best discount to date. But on top of the cash savings, Amazon also bundles in a color TP-Link Kasa Smart Bulb valued at $22 to bring your total savings up to $39. It’s the best value of the year and a rare chance to save.

Amazon just launched its new Echo Pop Smart Speaker with a new take on what Alexa speakers can look like. Mixing up the spherical designs that we’ve seen leveraged for the past several years, the new form-factor is made out of recycled materials. It’ll still summon Alexa just like every other smart speaker in Amazon’s stable, with the usual smart home and music streaming services onboard, too. Our launch coverage fully breaks down what to expect.

Alongside the smart speaker, you’re also getting a controllable LED light bulb. It pairs with Alexa to offer not just dimming controls, but also full color changing features, schedules, and automation support. It’s a typical A19 bulb that sports 1,000 lumens of brightness – or about the equivalent of a 60W incandescent light.

Echo Pop features:

This compact smart speaker with Alexa features full sound that’s great for bedrooms and small spaces. Small enough to blend in and mighty enough to stand out. Ask Alexa to play music, audiobooks, and podcasts from your favorite providers like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Sirius XM and more. Connect via Bluetooth to stream throughout your space. Easily control compatible smart home devices like smart plugs or smart lights with your voice or the Alexa App.

