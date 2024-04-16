Marshall’s new Major V headphones sport 100-hour battery life, debut with redesigned Minor IV buds

Marshall today is refreshing a pair of its more popular headphones and earbuds. The new Major V come with a whopping 100 hours of battery life to go alongside the Minor IV and their refreshed design. Both are complete with some other new features, as well as the classic vinyl-wrapped design and warm sound that Marshall is known for.

Marshall last launched the Major IV headphones back in 2020. It’s been 4 years since that older pair brought any new features to the playing field, and now Marshall is back with the updated Major V to change that. There aren’t all too many adjustments this time, as you’d expect from an incremental update, but the improvements are certainly worth writing home about.

Easily the biggest upgrade this time around is that you’ll find 100 hours of playback on a single charge. I was impressed with the 80-hour runtime that the previous-generation pair had, but I suppose that wasn’t good enough for Marshall. When it does come time to refuel, you’ll also find Qi charging support.

There’s also Spotify Tap support now, so you can streamline the connection process and just dive right into enjoying your music instead of fussing with Bluetooth. Speaking of, On top of multipoint connectivity support, there’s now also Bluetooth LE.

Otherwise, Marshall is sticking with the same tried-and-true design. We’ve tried them ourselves in the past with our review of the Major IV, and I have been personally listening to the newest from Marshall over the past few days. I haven’t spent enough time for a full review, but that’ll be coming soon. Still, I can say that the usual quality that I’ve come to expect from the brand is still here, complete with a compact design that’s still every bit as retro as you’d expect.

On top of a vinyl-wrapped build, Marshall also keeps the customizable m-control button and the option to adjust EQ settings – but I’ve found time and time again that the company has one of the best ears for making sure that the audio profile you get out of the box sounds as good as it can.

One thing that we’re also glad to report isn’t changing is the price. The new Marshall Major V will stay at $149.95 – the same price tag as previous models. So you’re getting all of the new perks without having to pay any extra. They’ll go live starting next week on April 23 – which is when we should have a review of them go live, too.

Alongside the new headphones, Marshall is also refreshing a pair of its true wireless earbuds. The new Minor IV are yet another upgrade over the previous-generation pair,

I first reviewed the Minor III back in 2021 and found them to be some of my favorite buds on the market – at least at the price point. Marshall looks to continue building on that legacy with the new Minor IV. These sport 30 hours of playback on a single charge and a redesigned stem that’s a bit more comfortable than before. Bluetooth LE makes an apperance like the Marshall Major V headphones, and there is also a new battery preservation feature to help extend the earbuds’ lifespan.

Marshall isn’t changing the price of the new Minor IV earbuds, either. They sell for $129.99 – the same price as the Minor III. They’ll go live starting next week on April 23 – which is when we should have a review of them go live, too.

