Samsung’s regularly $700 Galaxy Tab S8 hits $418 with spring clearance sale (New low)

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. This 11-inch Android tablet now drops to $418.56 shipped with 128GB of onboard storage and a bundled S Pen. This might not be the current-generation flagship tablet from Samsung, but it is 40% or $282 off the usual $700 going rate. This is the best discount ever and beats our previous mention from November by an extra $85. Dive into our first impressions hands-on coverage for a better idea of what to expect and then head below for more.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 arrives centered around an 11-inch dynamic LCD display and comes powered by the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. This model, in particular, is backed by 128GB of onboard storage. But if that isn’t enough, then a microSD card slot lets you expand the memory pool up to 1TB. There’s also an included S Pen for taking advantage of the canvas as a drawing tablet or note taking machine to go alongside DeX integration and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

Today’s offer joins another ongoing clearance sale on one of Samsung’s other previous-generation releases. Last week, its Galaxy Tab S8+ got in on the savings with an even more enticing $350 discount that dropped the price to $550. You can still take advantage of this all-time low which delivers the same Snagdragon performance, just with a larger 12.4-inch AMOLED screen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features:

Meet Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, a top-of-the-line tablet designed to help you get more out of your day, wherever you happen to be. Take that video call for work at a coffee shop. Lose yourself in your favorite music videos at the park. Whatever you’re doing, make the day yours with an impressive but surprisingly portable 11″ LCD display that’s easy on the eyes, giving you plenty of space to get things done no matter where you are. The large screen also levels up your video call experience, so you can feel closer to whoever you’re speaking to; and an ultra-wide camera with auto framing and auto zoom keeps the spotlight on you.

