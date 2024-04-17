Save a massive 54% on Amazon’s latest Echo Buds with active noise cancellation from $55

We are now tracking some of the better prices we have seen yet on Amazon’s higher-end Alexa-ready Echo Buds with active noise cancellation. While it’s newer entry-level Echo Buds without ANC are still up at the full $50 right now, you can now land the Echo Buds with active noise cancellation at $54.99 shipped in both colorways or the set with the wireless charging case down at $74.99 shipped. Regularly $120 and $140 respectively, this is up to 54% in savings and the lowest prices we can find. Today’s deals come in at $20 under the discounts we tracked earlier this year and $10 below last year’s Black Friday price. Head below for more details.

Both sets are essentially the same, just one without a wired charging case and one with a wireless setup you can drop on your Qi charging pads. Both of them feature active noise cancellation to limit background noise alongside a IPX4 sweat-resistant design for workouts and the ability to connect to two devices at once. They deliver up to 5 hours of listening time, or up to 15 with the included charging case, and connect with the Alexa app to “to stream music, play podcasts, and read Audible audiobooks—just ask. Use your voice to make calls, set reminders, add items to your shopping list, and more.”

While we are talking headphones, be sure to check out the latest form Sony that were just revealed and then dive into our coverage of the new Marshall Major V headphones and Minor IV buds. The latter of which continue the brand’s focus on that retro vibe with new modern amenities in tow and you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect right here.

Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation features:

Premium speakers deliver crisp, balanced sound. Sealed in-ear design and ANC limit background noise. Audio Personalization helps tune audio for your unique hearing preferences to enhance your enjoyment of music and more. Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation are small, light, and IPX4 sweat-resistant, with a secure, customizable fit that’s made to move with you. Works with the Alexa app to stream music, play podcasts, and read Audible audiobooks—just ask. Use your voice to make calls, set reminders, add items to your shopping list, and more. Connect to two devices at the same time and automatically move between devices with multipoint pairing. Move from a video call on your laptop to music on your phone without skipping a beat.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!