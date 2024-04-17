Android game and app deals: Anodyne, Devils & Demons, Book of Unwritten Tales 2, more

We have now gathered up your mid-week Android game and app deals of the day. Alongside this afternoon’s Google Play price drops, we are also tracking a deal on Google Pixel Fold and here’s your first look at the brand new Arc Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra aluminum bumper cases. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Anodyne, Devils & Demons, Book of Unwritten Tales 2, The Last Roman Village, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android app deals still live:

Anodyne features:

Explore and fight your way through nature, urban and abstract themed areas in the human Young’s subconscious, evoked by a 16-bit-era visual style and a moody, dream-like soundtrack. Anodyne is a full-length adventure created by Melos Han-Tani (programming, music) and Marina Kittaka (artwork, writing), and is now available on your Android device. Play the sequel Anodyne 2 as well on PC and console!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!