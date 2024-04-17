Arc launches new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra aluminum bumper cases, pre-order now

Arc today is launching its signature minimalist Pulse bumper case for Galaxy S24 Ultra. Samsung’s newest handset can now be covered in one of four aluminum designs that push the limits on just how negligible a case can actually be. They’re up for pre-order for a limited time, and we break down what to expect below.

Arc has been making its Pulse case for years. The aluminum bumper can hardly even be described as a traditional case. The whole lineup largely remains the same as previous releases, with a two-piece construction that pairs inner rubber padding with an aluminum exterior that comes in one of several finishes. Protecting mainly just the corners of your device, the Arc Pulse Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra bumper cases are as minimalist as it gets.

Aside from just being molded to fit Samsung’s newest smartphones, the big changes this time around are the colorways. There are four different styles, including some matte options and chromed finishes all starting from $65. Here’s a rundown of what’s available:

Matte Black: $64.99

Mirror Polish Silver: $89.99

Titan Gray: $89.99

Mirror Polish Gold: $119.99

Before you sound off in the comments or over on Twitter (X) that there is no way that these bumpers can actually do any protecting, let me stop you. I’ve been using these covers on and off for years now. Each and every time I went hands-on with a new edition, I have walked impressed. And if you’re wondering on how these covers stand up over time, I recently just published a review where I went 2 full months with nothing but one of these Arc cases on my iPhone 15. I talk about how the build aged over time as well as how well it actually protected my smartphone – but the spoiler is pretty damn well.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!