Bose refurbished Soundbars now up to $300 off with full warranties starting from $109

Today we are tracking some notable deals on Bose Soundbars as part of the brand’s latest refurbished sale event. Well known for its world-class refurbishment program, all of the Bose gear on tap here today ships with the full warranty (same as a new unit) and has been “thoroughly inspected, tested, and serviced to meet strict Bose sound quality standards.” Pricing kicks off from $109 shipped with up to $300 in savings, and we will dive into all of the details and options on sale here today down below.

One standout option, among the many is the Bose Solo Soundbar Series II down at $109 shipped. Regularly $199, this is a straight up $90 price drop and the lowest we can find. For comparison’s sake, renewed listings on Amazon start at $169 right now. While this model isn’t going to deliver the same level of power and smarts found something like its new flagship Ultra model, that one also carries an $899 MSRP and you’re still getting the Bose signature sound here. This is a 21.6-inch sound bar complete with Bluetooth wireless streaming tech as well as the Bose dialogue mode for clearer voices and Dolby decoding.

More Bose Soundbar deals:

Bose Solo Soundbar Series II features:

A Certified Refurbished product is one that’s been returned to Bose, for any reason. It’s then thoroughly inspected, tested, and serviced to meet strict Bose sound quality standards — the same as a new product. Appearance is closely examined; products occasionally have minor, nearly imperceptible blemishes. All Refurbished products have the same warranty as new products, and are available only from Bose. Quantities are limited. The Bose Solo Soundbar Series II is a soundbar that makes every word easier to understand and gives you better sound for your movies, music, and games. Inside, two full-range drivers are angled for wide, spacious sound.

