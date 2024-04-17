DJI Mini 2 SE folding drone has never sold for less at $279 (Reg. $339)

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the DJI Mini 2 SE Drone. On sale for the first time this spring, you can drop the folding quadcopter down to $279 shipped. That’s an extra $20 below our previous mention and saves you $60 in total from the usual $339 price tag. The new DJI Mini 2 SE just launched last spring as a second-generation version of its entry-level 249-gram quadcopter, complete with the company’s signature folding design and everything else you can read about below.

While it may be on the mini side, the DJI Mini 2 SE is still packed with some mighty features like a 1/2.3-inch CMOS camera that can record 2.7K videos and capture 12 MP stills. The sensor rests on a 3-axis gimbal for stable footage, too. DJI also bakes in many of the standard flight control features, like one-tap takeoff, stable hovering, and return to home. All of that makes this a notable drone for starting out as a pilot, especially with the savings attached and the fact that its under 249-gram weight means there’s no need to worry about registering the drone.

If you’re looking for something a bit more capable as far as aerial action goes, you can currently save on the original DJI Avata Explorer Combo at $829. It’s not the all-new model that just launched last week, but is down to an all-time low complete with much of the same FPV flying as the second-generation model. Over in our coverage, we break down the differences to explain why this deal is so good.

DJI Mini 2 SE features:

The drone is lightweight and compact, weighing less than 249 grams. It’s perfect for taking on hikes, road trips, and other adventures, allowing you to capture stunning aerial moments from above wherever you go. With simplified operations, the drone is easy to learn and master quickly, making it ideal for beginners. It has a Return to Home function for added safety, ensuring a worry-free flying experience.

