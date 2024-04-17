Jackery’s Earth Day sale takes up to $1,800 off power stations, bundles, more starting from $100

Jackery has launched an Earth Day sale that is taking up to 42% off a collection of the company’s popular power stations, solar generator bundles, and accessories through April 25. A notable offer amongst the bunch is the Explorer 1500 Portable Power Station for $899 shipped, after using the on-page coupon code for $600 off. Normally fetching $1,499, this standalone model saw fewer discounts over the last year in comparison with its Pro model counterpart or any of its solar generator bundles, with the biggest of them being a fall to $899 for the first time in October. Today’s deal comes in as a 40% markdown off the going rate that lands as a return to the all-time low. The Explorer 1500 comes equipped with a 1,534Wh battery capacity, and can dish out up to 1,800W of power to its seven ports: three AC ports, two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, and one car outlet. You can connect up to four 100W solar panels to recharge it from 0 to 100% in just 5 hours, or get a full battery in just 6 hours via a wall outlet.

You can also check out ALLPOWERS’ International Pet Day sale that is taking up to $1,600 off a variety of power stations and bundles – with some falling to their lowest prices, like the S200 Portable Power Station. It offers a quaint 154Wh capacity and features five outputs to cover whatever small devices or appliances you’ll need to keep powered up: an AC port, two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, as well as a wireless charger on top for quick and convenient use by your smartphone. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the best deals for other power station brands, EVs, electric tools, and more.

Clean and Unlimited Solar Energy: 100% clean and unlimited solar energy with smart MPPT controller for your camping or family emergency storage. The power station can be charged for 0% to 80% with 4 Jackery SolarSaga 100W solar panels within 4 hrs or only 4 hrs via AC wall outlet charging.

Easy to Use: The ergonomic shape of the handle grants an ease grip. And use in one touch with simple and speedy setup within 60s to enjoy outstanding charging efficiency and ensure quiet and peaceful charging.

Safe & Reliable for Outdoor Camping: Features industry-leading cylindrical batteries (popular with manufacturers of Electric Vehicles) that meet UL safety standards. Certified with Impact-Resistance Class 9, passing the UL drop test (withstanding 3 drops from 0.9m height on any surface). The pure sine wave inverter delivers constant voltage that protects equipment from damage.

Power Pretty Much Anything: Power with 1534Wh capacity (1800W AC output power) and 7 outlets (3*AC outlet, 1*USB-A quick charge 3.0, 1*USB-A, 1*USB-C PD 60W, 1*Car outlet). Ideal for outdoor off-grid activities and home backup power to power the most of your appliances – refrigerator, TV, mini cooler, electric grill, fan, and more for your outdoor and home needs.

Quiet & Strong: At a such large capacity, this Explorer will leave you with VERY LITTLE to NO noise, giving you the peace and power all at once. Extra bonus for the built – unlike most other portable generators, this supports pass-through charging while its battery life is protected.

What You Get: 1*Jackery Explorer 1500 Portable Power Station, 1*AC&AC Cable, 1*Car Charger Cable, 1*User Manual.

