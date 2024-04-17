SABRENT’s tool-free USB-C SSD enclosures up to 50% off: 10Gb/s at $20 or RGB 20Gb/s at $35

Today we are tracking some notable price drops on some of the more affordable SSD enclosures out there. Trusted Amazon seller Store4PC is offering solid promo codes on SABRENT USB-C 3.2 enclosures starting with this 10Gb/s model down at $19.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to use code 26TOORBE at checkout. This model carries a $40 MSRP, but has more recently been selling for $30 at Amazon. After applying the code above, it will drop down to one of the lowest prices we have tracked yet. If you’re looking to re-purpose some internal M.2 PCIe NVMe and SATA SSDs, this is an ultra-affordable way to transform them into portable drives. You’re looking at a 100% tool-free solution made of an aluminum case with USB 3.2 support and transfer speeds up to 10Gb/s. You’ll find more details down below as well as special promotion prices on the faster 20Gb/s models.

Deals on the higher-end models, complete with RGB lighting and faster 20Gb/s transfers speeds, are listed below:

SABRENT Rocket RGB USB-C 20Gb/s Enclosure $35 (Reg. $45+) With code 23SVMGI6 at checkout

(Reg. $45+) SABRENT Special Edition RGB USB-C 20Gb/s Enclosure $35 (Reg. $45+) With code 23SVMGI6 at checkout

(Reg. $45+)

If you prefer to just go with one of the pre-made portable SSDs out there, Crucial’s 1,050MB/s X9 1TB Portable SSD is one of the more affordable options with its sort of specs right now. Currently on sale at $73 shipped – the 2024 Amazon low – alongside offers on the higher-end and higher-capacity models. Details are right here.

SABRENT USB 3.2 USB-C Enclosure features:

100% Tool-Free, quickly install and remove SSDs without any tools. Ultra-slim Aluminum case with ABS frame. Sleek, Durable, and Convenient. Portable yet durable, ideal for traveling. M.2 form factor compatible with both SATA and NVME in sizes: 2242/2260/2280. USB 3.2 supports data transmission speeds of up to 10Gbps for steady and efficient data transfer. Backward compatible with USB 3.1 and USB 3.0 at respective speed limits.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!