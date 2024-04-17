UGREEN’s PowerRoam 1200 power station sees first discount in months to $749 low (Reg. $999)

The official UGREEN Amazon storefront is offering its PowerRoam 1200 Portable Power Station for $749 shipped, after clipping the on-page $250 off coupon. Normally fetching $999, this device has seen only a handful of discounts since its release in February 2023, and the first time in the new year that we’ve seen the price come down off its MSRP. The past discounts saw costs dropped every couple of months to either $799 or the $749 low – with the last discount we saw taking place during Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in to continue the trend, albeit five months later, as a 25% markdown off the going rate that gives you $250 in savings and returns it to the all-time lowest price that we have tracked.

The PowerRoam 1200 provides a 1,024Wh capacity and a max output of 2,500W that can handle larger appliances during power outages. It can recharge 0 to 80% via a wall outlet in just 50 minutes, with a full charge taking a little longer at 1.5 hours – and with two 200W solar panels attached, you’ll get a full battery in only three to four hours. You’ll be able to monitor and control its settings in real time on the UGREEN app via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, and it offers 13 port options to cover your appliance and device charging needs: six ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, two DCs, and one car port.

And for power stations of smaller or bigger sizes, there are two major sales going on through April 25. ALLPOWERS has an International Pet Day sale that is taking up to $1,600 off its line of power stations, bundles, and accessories. Likewise, Jackery just launched its Earth Day sale today and is seeing up to $1,800 off discounts on its devices. When you’re all done shopping through these savings events, you can head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the best deals for other power station brands, EVs, electric tools, and more.

UGREEN PowerRoam 1200 Portable Power Station features:

[Ultra-Fast Recharging] – Charging from 0 to 80% in just 50 minutes and fully charging in 1.5 hours by AC input with PowerZip technology. Or charge the PowerRoam 1200 Portable Power Station in 3-4 hours with 2x 200W solar panels.

[Power Devices Up to 2500W] – U-Turbo technology powers up the solar generator allowing support for high-wattage appliances of up to 2500W. Power most of your essential appliances with no worry.

[10-Year Battery Life] – The advanced LiFePO4 EV-rated batteries provide a 6X longer service life compared to traditional lithium-ion battery, so you’re better prepared for unforseen events, now or 10 years from now.

[Extreme Portability] – With a lightweight size of only 25.4 lbs, you can take your camping power station around with no effort. Also, built-in 13 output ports make the power station easier to use.

[Control In Your Hands] – Download the UGREEN app for control of your PowerRoam 1200 anywhere! Access functions like Quiet Mode, Power-Saving Mode, Child Safety Lock and more.

