SK hynix’s 1TB 1,050MB/s USB-C Beetle portable SSD now at $70 for today only (Reg. $90)

Just after seeing a new Amazon all-time low on the brand’s new flash drive-sized SSD, today’s Newegg deals of the day have the 1TB SK hynix Beetle X31 Portable SSD on sale at $69.99 shipped. This model debuted last summer at $93 and currently sells for $90 at Amazon. Today’s offer comes within $5 of the all-time low and delivers the lowest price we can find. This 1TB solution is now $10 under the newer Tube T31 model from the brand that comes in a smaller form-factor, but that one isn’t quite as fast and doesn’t include the USB-C connectivity you’ll get on the golden Beetle model. Head below for more details.

The SK Hynix Beetle X31 features a vibrant golden design that stands out from the crowd alongside speeds up to 1,050MB/s – typically fast enough for most mainstream users. The “lightweight,” rounded form-factor (less than 3 inches long) supports both USB-A and USB-C connection cables and comes with a bonus clear case for extra protection when traveling or out in the wild. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details.

All of the details you need on today’s all-time lows waiting on the SK hynix flash drive-sized 1,000MB/s Tube Portable SSDs are right here. Just be sure to also scope out the offers on Crucial’s 1,050MB/s X9 1TB Portable SSD. While not quite as affordable as the Beetle above, some folks might prefer the more traditional all-black design on the Crucial models now that they are sitting at 2024 Amazon lows.

SK Hynix Beetle X31 Portable SSD features:

Unmatched reliability: Equipped with buffer DRAM for superior stability

Outstanding performance: Sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and 1,000MB/s due to efficient heat management

Stylish and ergonomic design: Compact size (74x46mm) and lightweight (53g). Durable aluminum casing in metallic champagne gold

Versatility: Multi-purpose storage solution optimized for gamers, remote workers, content creators, students, and creative professionals

Accessories: Two USB connection cables (C-to-C and C-to-A). Clear silicone case to prevent damage

