CRKD’s popular Hall Effect Nitro Deck Switch controller hits one of its best prices at $45

We are now tracking a notable price drop on the popular CRKD Nitro Deck Nintendo Switch controller down at $44.99 shipped after you clip the on-age coupon via Amazon. Regularly $60, this is the base model we have seen on sale for $50 a number of times over the last few months dropping an additional $5 today in the black colorway. Only a couple times have we seen it go for any less, which were limited-time Lightning Deals at Amazon. While the CRKD has put a newer Nitro Deck Plus up for pre-order since the launch of the model on sale here today, it will likely be some time before we see that one approaching a price like this – you can see the difference between the two in our launch coverage here. Head below for more details.

For those unfamiliar, your Nintendo Switch slides directly into the Nitro Deck controller to provide “precise control” and “ultimate comfort” with onboard zero stick-drift Hall Effects tech and an asymmetrical thumbstick layout. Alongside swappable thumbstick toppers and re-mappable back buttons, it also features gyro compatibility and rumble support as well as passthrough charging so you can juice up your Switch while playing.

And if you haven’t checked it out yet, CRKD recently debuted its new special edition anti-drift Hellboy Nitro Deck Switch gamepad and matching NEO S controller in celebration of the half-demon’s 30th Anniversary. Before that, the aforementioned Nitro Deck Plus made its debut and you can get a complete breakdown of the new feature set right here.

CRKD Nitro Deck Nintendo Switch controller features:

The Nitro Deck for Nintendo Switch delivers ultimate comfort and speed, with zero stick drift, ensuring precise control for intense gameplay in Nintendo Switch games. With low latency USB-C connection, swappable thumbstick toppers, and re-mappable back buttons, the Nitro Deck offers customizable controls to suit your gaming style and elevate your Nintendo Switch experience. Enjoy gyro compatibility and rumble support, bringing your games to life with immersive feedback and enhanced realism on the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch OLED model.

