Cuisinart’s regularly $400 black stainless steel pizza oven sees massive $250 price drop today

BuyDig is now offering a massive limited-time price drop on the Cuisinart Indoor Countertop Pizza Oven (CPZ-120BKS) at $149.99 shipped. This model carries as regular price at $400 on Amazon where it is currently on sale for $350. It has never dropped below $219 at Amazon and it very rarely dips under $300. Today’s offer delivers a giant $250 price drop, giving folks a chance to land a Cuisinart pizza oven on the countertop with a major discount. Head below for details on the specs here.

Alongside the black stainless steel form-factor, the Cuisinart Indoor Countertop Pizza Oven is designed to provide 12-inch Neapolitan-style pizza in “5 minutes or less,” alongside “other regional favorites like deep dish, Detroit style, and New York style pizzas.” It can reach temperatures as high as 700-degrees to help ensure “crispy crust and perfectly melted cheese” with a front viewing window and interior light to keep an eye on things. It also ships with a pizza stone, pizza peel and deep dish pan.

Swing by our home goods hub for more of this week’s best kitchen and cooking deals. This morning saw new all-time low pricing go live on one of Ninja’s latest air fryer releases. The new Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 has now dropped 25% to deliver the lowest price we have tracked yet via Amazon, while Nespresso’s full-size coffee and espresso machines are still sitting at 30% off. Everything else is waiting right here.

Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven features:

Do pizza night right with the Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven—a must-have for making artisanal 12” pizzas right in your kitchen. Cook authentic Neapolitan pizza in 5 minutes and explore other regional favorites like deep dish, Detroit style, and New York style pizzas, all customized with your favorite toppings. This countertop oven uses radiant heat to reach 700°F—the ideal temperature for cooking the crispy crust and bubbling cheese you love for the tastiest, most authentic flavor. Engineered with active cooling technology, ideal for indoor use. Includes a 12.5” heat-conducting pizza stone for delectably crispy crust, deep dish pan, and pizza peel for sliding pies in and out of the oven. Slice through the ordinary with the Cuisinart® Indoor Pizza Oven.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!