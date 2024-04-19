Nothing Phone (2) sees first discount of the year down to $649

Amazon is offering the first Nothing Phone (2) discount of the year. The unlocked 256GB smartphone now sells for $649.38 shipped, down from the usual $699 price tag. It comes in Dark Grey with those iconic light-up Glyph features to boot, and it’s now $50 off. It’s the first discount since back in December, too. We noted that it was “just a really good phone, nothing more, nothing less” in our hands-on review over at 9to5Google, too. Head below for a closer look.

The new Nothing Phone (2) arrives as a refreshed, second-generation handset that still delivers on the unique design that made waves with the first model. It fully embraces the transparent design on the back, with a rear panel that shows off some internal LED lights, and some pseudo inner workings of the device. Around the front is a 6.7-inch OLED display that’s backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits of brightness. All of that is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is more than capable of delivering a solid mid-range smartphone experience – especially at today’s price.

If you’re looking for the latest and greatest from another brand, we’re also tracking some price cuts on the latest Pixel 8 smartphones. The smaller of the two Google handsets now starts at $499 to go alongside its larger Pixel 8 Pro counterpart at $749. Both of these are new all-time lows, too.

Nothing Phone (2) features:

A new visual identity. Customise everything from app labels and grid design to widget size and colour themes. Now with new folder layouts. Create widgets for quick settings functions or save time by adding key widgets directly to your lock screen. The new Glyph Interface: Key information, in a flash. Assign different light and sound sequences for each contact and notification type. Use the lights to track progress or create your very own ringtones with the Glyph Composer.

