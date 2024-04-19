SteelSeries’ Arctis Nova 4 Xbox wireless gaming headset returns to $100 Amazon low

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesSteelSeries
Reg. $125 $100

Amazon is now offering the 2023 model SteelSeries Arctis Nova 4X wireless gaming headset for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $125, this is a solid 20% price drop and the best we can find. Today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked since they appeared on Amazon last summer. This SteelSeries Xbox gaming headset features a custom-designed Nova acoustic system described as a “first-in gaming” pro-grade parametric EQ that allows users to customize the sound output. On top of that, the brand’s AI-powered noise cancelling microphone is in place to “silence background noise [and] to give you crystal clear comms” alongside wireless connectivity via the included  2.4GHz pocket-sized USB-C dongle. In terms of battery life, you’re looking at a solid 36 hours with a 15-minute quick charge over USB-C that adds an additional 6 hours. Head below for more. 

More SteelSeries headset deals:

Elsewhere in headset deals, we are also tracking a notable offer on the Hyper X Cloud III wireless model with a 120-hour battery life as well as a new all-time low on Sony’s INZONE ANC PS5/PC wireless buds. Just be sure to also scope out the brand new spatial audio BlackShark V2 Pro Xbox/PlayStation headsets from Razer while you’re at it.  

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 4X wireless gaming headset features:

Custom-designed Nova Acoustic System features best-in class audio for gaming with High Fidelity Drivers. Fully customize your ideal sound experience with a first-in gaming Pro-grade Parametric EQ. The fully retractable ClearCast Gen 2 mic silences background noise to give you crystal clear comms, backed by Sonar Software’s powerful AI algorithms. The latest in wireless technology, Quantum 2.0, brings an extremely low-latency experience with 2.4GHz, using a pocket-sized USB-C dongle.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
SteelSeries

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save $400 on Juiced Bikes’ RipCurrent S Fat-Tire ...
HP Omen 34-inch UltraWide 165Hz curved gaming monitor f...
Nothing Phone (2) sees first discount of the year down ...
NIU’s Earth Day Sale takes up to 40% off e-scoote...
Give your EDC a transparent makeover with the Sharge 17...
Amazon Fire tablet sale from $65: All-new 10-inch $95, ...
Don’t wait for Apple to release a new one this fa...
Android game and app deals: Exolotl Zian, Super Onion B...
Load more...
Show More Comments