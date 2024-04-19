SteelSeries’ Arctis Nova 4 Xbox wireless gaming headset returns to $100 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the 2023 model SteelSeries Arctis Nova 4X wireless gaming headset for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $125, this is a solid 20% price drop and the best we can find. Today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked since they appeared on Amazon last summer. This SteelSeries Xbox gaming headset features a custom-designed Nova acoustic system described as a “first-in gaming” pro-grade parametric EQ that allows users to customize the sound output. On top of that, the brand’s AI-powered noise cancelling microphone is in place to “silence background noise [and] to give you crystal clear comms” alongside wireless connectivity via the included 2.4GHz pocket-sized USB-C dongle. In terms of battery life, you’re looking at a solid 36 hours with a 15-minute quick charge over USB-C that adds an additional 6 hours. Head below for more.

More SteelSeries headset deals:

Elsewhere in headset deals, we are also tracking a notable offer on the Hyper X Cloud III wireless model with a 120-hour battery life as well as a new all-time low on Sony’s INZONE ANC PS5/PC wireless buds. Just be sure to also scope out the brand new spatial audio BlackShark V2 Pro Xbox/PlayStation headsets from Razer while you’re at it.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 4X wireless gaming headset features:

Custom-designed Nova Acoustic System features best-in class audio for gaming with High Fidelity Drivers. Fully customize your ideal sound experience with a first-in gaming Pro-grade Parametric EQ. The fully retractable ClearCast Gen 2 mic silences background noise to give you crystal clear comms, backed by Sonar Software’s powerful AI algorithms. The latest in wireless technology, Quantum 2.0, brings an extremely low-latency experience with 2.4GHz, using a pocket-sized USB-C dongle.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!