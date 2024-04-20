Save $400 on the dual screen ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo OLED laptop at $1,900 (Amazon low)

Amazon now offers the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo for $1,899.99 shipped. This is $400 off the usual $2,300 price tag and a match of the all-time low. It has only sold for this price once before during a 1-day sale (so act fast), and now it returns. Today’s discount applies to the Intel i9 model with 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. So on top of getting the nifty second screen that we dive into below, you’re also getting a capable Windows 11 machine with all the bells and whistles.

For me, the story with the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo starts with that duo naming scheme and the dual-screen design that follows. It has a 15.6-inch 4K OLED NanoEdge panel as the main display, as well as a secondary ScreenPad Plus touchscreen that tilts up for some extra screen real estate. It supports a stylus for doing more than just monitoring messaging apps and the like, with all of the possible unique workflows being extended by its dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1 output, and USB-A slots.

If you do want the latest and greatest that Windows has to offer, Dell’s new 2024 XPS laptops are finally shipping. The whole lineup was revealed alongside a collection of other new laptops at CES 2024, delivering new Intel Core Ultra chips and dedicated Microsoft Copilot keys. Pricing across all three different screen sizes now starts from $1,399.

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo features:

14 inch 4K matte touchscreen, giving your endless way to optimize your multitasking experience by extending the screen or split windows and apps on both displays. 15.6 inch OLED 4K (3840 x 2160) NanoEdge touch screen glossy main display. 12th generation Intel Core i9-12900H Processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU with 6GB VRAM – NVIDIA Studio Ready. Windows 11 Pro, fast storage and memory featuring 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD with 32GB LPDDR5 RAM

