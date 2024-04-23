Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio 2 with 32GB of RAM hits $2,241 (Save $559)

Amazon is now offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 for $2,241.33 shipped. This configuration sports an Intel Core i7 chip alongside 1TB of SSD storage and 32GB of memory as it drops from the usual $2,800 price tag. This is 20% off and a new all-time low on this configuration at $159 under the previous offer. If you’re not sold on the new AI-backed laptops that were revealed at CES 2024, this is one of the more premium machines around with a unique form-factor to match. We break down just what exactly is new this time around with the second-generation laptop in our launch coverage. Then head below for the full scoop on the elevated configurations.

If that model’s performance isn’t quite what you’re looking for, Amazon is also carrying the savings over to models at both ends of the spectrum. The stock model clocks in at $2,071.90 right now as a discount from its usual $2,400 going rate. There’s also one with double the specs at $3,329.99, down from $3,700. Both of these are some of the best discounts yet, but not quite as good as the near all-time low above.

The new Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 was just released last month and arrives as a second-generation version of the company’s high-end portable Windows machine. There’s still the unique floating hinge design that made the first model stand out so much, with a 14.4-inch touchscreen display resting above the rest of the metal enclosure. The star of the show though this time is Intel’s 13th Generation chips, with this configuration sporting an i7 with 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and NVIDIA RTX 4050 graphics.

More on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2:

Built to power your biggest ideas – Get incredible performance for the most demanding workloads with Intel Core processors built on the Intel Evo platform, delivering over 2x more power than before. Multitask like a pro with up to 64GB RAM and a blazing fast SSD with up to 2TB of storage. Preinstalled with Studio Drivers and exclusive tools to accelerate all your professional and creative workflows.

