Save up to $120 on Goal Zero’s newest Yeti portable power stations starting from $240

The official Goal Zero Amazon storefront is taking up to $120 off its three newest power station models, with the biggest amount of savings being on the Yeti 700 Portable Power Station for $479.89 shipped. Down from $600, this is the very first chance to save on these new models after riding their MSRP since their release back in January. Today’s deal comes in as a 20% markdown off the going rate – for all three models – and lands them at new all-time lows going forward. For the Yeti 300 you’ll be saving $60, while the Yeti 500 scores you $100 in savings. The Yeti 300 is going for $239.89 shipped, while the Yeti 500 is going for $399.89 shipped. There are also bundle options which you’ll find below.

These three 6th generation power station models were designed for your casual outdoor explorations, like camping trips, tailgating parties, occasional nights spent under the stars, or more. All three share the same general designs and features while simply differing in capacity size and output levels; with the Yeti 300 sporting a 297Wh capacity, the Yeti 500 sporting a 499Wh capacity, and the Yeti 700 sporting a 677Wh capacity. All three have been given fast-charging capabilities via a wall outlet, with the Yeti 300 recharging in 50 minutes, the Yeti 500 in 90 minutes, and the Yeti 700 in under 2 hours. All three can be hooked up to a solar panel with a max input level of 200W, with recharging ranging from 1.7 hours to 4 hours, depending on your model. All three offer the same output options: two ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, and a car port.

You’ll also find bundle options for the two larger power stations, with the Yeti 500 being bundled alongside a Nomad 50W Solar Panel for $600. The Yeti 700 has two different bundles to choose from, the first being with a Boulder 100W Solar Panel for $720, and the second being with a Nomad 100W Solar Panel for $720 as well.

Be sure to also check out the sale on the Anker 522 Powerhouse Portable Power Station that is for today only. It has been upgraded with a LiFePO4 battery, providing a 299Wh capacity alongside a max power output of 300W and boasts six different ports: one carport, one USB-A, two USB-Cs, and two AC outlets. And for more options, there are a few major sales going on through April 25. ALLPOWERS has an International Pet Day sale that is taking up to $1,600 off its line of power stations, bundles, and accessories. Likewise, Jackery has its own Earth Day sale and is seeing up to $1,800 off discounts on its devices. When you’re all done shopping through these savings events, you can head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the best deals for other power station brands, EVs, electric tools, and more.

Goal Zero Yeti 700 Portable Power Station features:

Impressive Power Output: The Yeti 700 can run power tools, Alta portable fridges, and pellet grills and has 600 W AC power out with 1000 W surge abilities.

Class-Leading Lifespan: Upgraded LiFePO4 battery technology means the battery has 4,000+ cycles for over 10 years of daily use

Superior Fast Charging: Forgot to charge your Yeti before your camping trip? Just switch over to High-speed charging mode—it’ll be ready to go by the time you finish packing, this power station charges from 0% to 100% in about 2 hours

Unrivaled Build Quality: This compact portable power station was built with durability in mind. It passes testing for particulates and UL2743 requirements. It also has an IPX4 rating for water resistance and can handle extreme temperatures

Convenient Off Grid Power: The power station comes with multiple ports, including one for solar charging, use a solar panel to turn it into a solar generator for indefinite clean, renewable energy off-grid

