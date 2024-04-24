Amazon’s Champion flash sale takes up to 55% off gear from just $11 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering Champion activewear up to 55% off with deals starting at just $11 Prime shipped. Prices are as marked. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Everyday Cotton Jogger Pants that are currently marked down to $15, which is $20 off the original rate. These comfortable pants will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe and you can choose from eight color options. It has a drawstring for a perfect fit and two large side pockets to store essentials as well. Plus, this style can be worn year-round with t-shirts, sweatshirts, and more. Score additional deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Champion include:

