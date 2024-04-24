Anker’s 5,000mAh MagSafe power bank with stand sees 50% discount in five colors to $35

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its 5,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank with Stand for $34.99 shipped. This is a straight 50% discount from its usual $70 price tag and marking a new all-time low as a result. Today’s discount is also $5 under our previous mention, and applies to all five colorways so you can mix and match with the design of your iPhone 15. You can learn all about its versatile design in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, or just head below for everything you need to know.

Anker’s MagSafe power bank with built-in kickstand delivers magnetic charging away from home for the latest iPhone 15, as well as previous-generation 14, 13, and 12 series smartphones. It packs an internal 5,000mAh battery and can be refueled via USB-C which has now been moved to the side of the unit to not interfere with the novel inclusion of a fold out stand that also props up your smartphone while it refuels.

But lately you may have heard about Qi2 and all of its new charging tech. The new standard just caught its big break at CES 2024 earlier in the year as brands raced to show off their new chargers featuring the tech. We just took a hands-on look at one of these releases, with Anker’s new Qi2 MagSafe battery offering the MagSafe power bank I’ve been dreaming of thanks to full 15W speeds and a design that tackles overheating.

Anker MagGo MagSafe Power Bank features:

Features a versatile built-in foldable kickstand that keeps your iPhone 13/12 upright for a comfortable viewing angle. The super-strong magnet snaps magnetically into place to ensure perfect alignment and an efficient charge. The sleek and slim design is only 0.5 inch (12.8 mm) thin, so you can single-handedly take calls, selfies, and more. Anker’s new Mini Cell technology reduces the size of the overall battery without compromising power and charging efficiency.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!