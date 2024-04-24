DJI RSC 2 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer lands at new $359 low (Reg. $499)

Amazon is now offering the DJI RSC 2 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer for $358.99 shipped. This is a new all-time low as a discount from its usual $499 going rate. This is an extra $41 under the previous price cut and the first real discount of 2024. It was last on sale back in October of last year when the newer RSC 3 launched, but now Amazon is clearing out stock even more with the best discount yet.

DJI RS 2 is a 3-axis gimbal designed to stabilize your DLSR or another camera rig. It can support up to 6.6-pound setups to help ensure all of your footage is as buttery smooth as possible. You’ll find a 1-inch OLED touchscreen on the handle for monitoring settings or its 14 hours of battery life. All that gets packed into a folding design that can collapse in-between film shoots.

The newer RS 3, on the other hand, takes that same design and improves the experience just a bit. The anti-shake tech is now getting a 20% improvement for even more professional-looking shots – but that comes with a higher $549 price tag. So if you don’t want to pay for the latest and greatest, going with today’s previous-generation model means you can get most of the same features for less.

DJI RSC 2 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer features:

DJI RSC 2’s foldable design means easy transportation and storage, along with expanded shooting options. When folded, RSC 2 is smaller than a sheet of A5 paper, making it as portable as it is powerful. Titan Stabilization Algorithm captures smoother footage than ever. SuperSmooth mode compensates for micromovements and increases torque, stabilizing even 100mm zoom lenses. A 1-inch built-in OLED screen gives you complete control, right at your fingertips.

