DSW cuts a rare extra 30% off clearance: Nike, adidas, Cole Haan, ASICS, Birkenstock, more

DSW is currently offering an extra 30% off clearance with code LASTCHANCE at checkout. Inside this sale you can score deals on Nike, Cole Haan, ASICS, adidas, and more. DSW Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery. A highlight from this sale is the Nike Waffle Debut Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $42 and originally sold for $75. These shoes are great for walking, training, or running errands. They’re available in two color options and have a pull-tab at the heel that make them easy for heading out the door. The insole is also highly cushioned and the design is lightweight to keep you quick on your feet. Rated 4/5 stars from DSW customers. Find the rest of our top picks from DSW below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nike Mother’s Day Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off select styles and up to 50% off new markdowns.

