Rare discount drops Philips Hue Lily kit with three outdoor HomeKit spotlights to $261 (Reg. $340)

Amazon is now offering the Philips Hue Lily White and Color Outdoor Spot Light Base kit for $261.48 shipped. Down from the usual $340 price tag, this is the very first price cut of the year. It’s $69 off and marks the best price we’ve seen not just in 2024, but also since all the way back in October when it was just a few cents less. It’s a perfectly-timed spring discount and great chance to give your patio or garden some smart home flare for upcoming outdoor hangouts.

Expanding your Philips Hue setup to your yard, this Lily kit includes three weather-resistant spotlights. Each lamp is built to withstand the elements and can add some ambient multicolor lighting to your garden or porch – be it to elevate the vibes of your space for spring weather or if you’re looking ahead to use for festive lighting on holidays later this year like Halloween and Christmas. Plus, you’ll find HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant support to round out the package. Get a better idea of what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to mix and match your outdoor lighting, we’re also tracking some other Philips Hue deals on weather-resistant lighting at Amazon. Everything has the same smart home support as the Lily kit above.

Philips Hue Lily starter kit features:

With Philips Hue outdoor lighting there’s no limit to the magic you can add. Play with 16 million colors and all shades of white light to create the effect you want. Highlight objects, trees or pathways to make your space stand out. Use the Hue app to save your favorite light settings and recall them whenever you want with the tap of a finger.

