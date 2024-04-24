Score two TP-Link Tapo mini smart plugs with Matter for $21 (Reg. $30), more from $25

For today only, Best Buy is offering the TP-Link Tapo Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini with Matter 2-pack for $20.99 shipped. Down from its usual $30 price tag, we’ve more regularly seen its single pack or 3-pack counterparts getting discounts over at Amazon, where the 2-pack is surprisingly missing. Today’s deal comes in as a 30% markdown off the going rate and lands among some of the lowest prices we have tracked – just $5 above the all-time low from Black Friday and Christmas sales. These Matter smart plugs boast an all-around compatibility with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings – unifying your smart home ecosystems and giving you control over anything and everything that is plugged into them. You’ll be able to set schedules, timers, give voice commands, and more, while also allowing multiple admins access to the controls for shared device management. Head below to read more.

Over at Amazon, you’ll find a much larger 44% discount on the 3-pack of these Matter smart plugs for $27.99, down from $50, amounting to $9.33 per plug. If you plan to use these plugs for lighting control, you should also consider the TP-Link Matter Smart Dimmer Switch 2-pack, discounted to $29.99, or the non-dimmer 2-pack for $24.99, after clipping the on-page coupons, instead. If you’re not concerned with Matter supported devices, but still want to upgrade your home to smarter capabilities, Amazon is also offering the meross HomeKit Smart Plug Mini 4-pack for $34.99, after clipping the on-page $5 off coupon. By using this device as a HomeKit bridge, you’ll receive the same smart controls over whatever is plugged into them, and it even comes with a bundle opportunity to save an extra 5% off when you purchase two or more.

And be sure to check out the ongoing deals for Linkind’s Matter smart plug 2-packs and 4-packs that have returned to their all-time lows. There’s also the ongoing deals on a variety of meross smart devices, like the Interconnected Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector Combo that just hit a new all-time low. It is designed to provide full coverage of your home by wirelessly connecting with up to 11 other detectors, keeping you updated through its multiple alert modes, LED indicators, or with its loud siren. You can also head over to our smart home hub for more ideas and ways to bring your space further into the twenty-first century.

TP-Link Tapo Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini with Matter features:

All-round compatibilityMatter devices work with any certified platform such as Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home & SmartThings.

Multi-adminTake control of your smart home with Matter Multi-Admin! Grant access to trusted individuals to manage your devices with ease and security.

Faster, more reliable connectivityAll Matter-certified devices in your local area network (LAN) will work smoothly even when your home internet goes offline.

App & voice controlControl your WiFi smart plug from anywhere, anytime via the free Tapo App or just give voice commands to Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Samsung SmartThings.

Advanced Scheduling & TimerSchedule and timer features allow you to create weekly schedules and countdown plans.

