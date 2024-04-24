Save 50% on this iPhone 15-ready UGREEN MagSafe car mount for Teslas at $15

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront now offers its MagSafe Tesla Car Mount for $14.95 after code 32HT42J8 has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a discount from the usual $30 going rate and a new all-time low. It’s an extra $6 under the previous discount, one of the first markdowns overall, and saves you a total of 50%.

This smartphone mount clips onto your Tesla’s touchscreen and lets you position an iPhone 15, or previous-generation handsets, within-in view. Until Teslas begins supporting CarPlay, this is your next best bet to have your iPhone within during road trips and daily commutes. It features a MagSafe mount that works with all of Apple’s most recent smartphones and works specifically Tesla Model 3 and Y EVs.

UGREEN MagSafe Tesla Car Mount features:

This Tesla phone mount is specifically designed for a central touch screen, allowing for easy installation on the corners of the center console screen with its adjustable knob. With its easy-to-use design, you can have it up and running in no time. Equipped with a ring of enhanced permanent N52 magnets, no need to worry about bumpy roads or sharp turns, the powerful magnets will keep your phone securely in place at all times.

