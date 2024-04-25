New all-time low takes $500 off Apple’s 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro at $1,999

Not sold on the new 3nm chips? Authorized Apple retailer Expercom via Amazon is now offering the previous-generation 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro for $1,998.99 shipped. This takes the original $2,499 price tag and drops it down to the lowest price we’ve seen for a new condition model. The previous discount was only $299 off, and now you can save a whopping $499 on one of Apple’s most capable MacBooks to date. You can read all about how these discounts stack up by diving into our launch coverage.

Apple’s now previous-generation MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before as well as its newer counterpart. Everything is centered around a 16-inch Liquid Retina display with a silver finish, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 22-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. The SDXC slot remains on the side, too.

But I hear you. You’re looking for the one of the latest and greatest machines from Apple. That’s where it’s new 13-inch M3 MacBook Air comes into play, complete with a new 3nm chip, multi-display support (while in clamshell mode), and MagSafe charging. You don’t even have to pay the full $1,099 MSRP, either! Amazon has it marked down to a new all-time low of $999 as one of the first-ever price cuts.

16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro features:

The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max takes power and speed to the next level, whether it’s on battery or plugged in. With a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, all the ports you need, and all-day battery life—this pro laptop goes anywhere you need. Up to 12-core CPU delivers speeds up to 20 percent faster to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!