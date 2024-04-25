Samsung Galaxy S24+ all-time low is live at $850 on Amazon (Save $150)

Amazon is now offering the Galaxy S24+ for $849.99 shipped. This drops the unlocked 128GB Android smartphone down from its usual $1,000 price tag. It matches the all-time low at $150 off and is one of the first price cuts we’ve seen since first launching back at the beginning of the year. If you need extra storage, Amazon has the 512GB Galaxy S24+ marked down to $969.99 from its usual $1,120 price tag – also an all-time low. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Samsung’s Galaxy S24+ may be the lineup’s entry-level smartphone, but it still comes powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and AI features as its more senior counterparts in the S24 collection. On top of photography assistance, there’s also Circle to Search tech and more. The S24+ sports a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display that can hit 2,600 nits of peak brightness. There’s a triple camera setup comprised of 50MP and 12MP Ultrawide lenses, with a holepunch selfie camera on the front to complete the handset.

If Samsung’s more affordable new smartphone isn’t going to cut it, we’re also tracking a chance to save $200 on its new Galaxy S24 Ultra. This one packs all the same tech we noted above, just into a larger build with a 6.8-inch QHD+ display, improved rear camera module, and S Pen support. Now, it’s dropping down to $1,100 as an all-time low for one of the first times ever.

Samsung Galaxy S24+ features:

What’s your favorite influencer wearing? Where’d they go on vacation? What’s that word mean? Don’t try to describe it — use Circle to Search1 with Google to get the answer; With S24 Series, circle it on your screen and learn more. Speak foreign languages on the spot with Live Translate²; Unlock the power of convenient communication with near real-time voice translations, right through your Samsung Phone app. Focus on capturing your notes and spend less time perfecting them; Note Assist³ will summarize, format, and even translate them for you; All of your notes are organized neatly so that you can find what you need

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!