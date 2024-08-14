Android game and app price drops: High Sea Saga DX, Dream Town Island, and more

High Sea Saga DX

Today’s collection of Android game and app deals is at the ready alongside ongoing pre-order deals on Pixel 9 handsets with hundreds in bonus Amazon credit, trade-in discounts, and offers on the new Pixel Buds Pro 2. Be sure to check out the deals we have today on Motorola’s unlocked 2024 Edge, these rare Sonos sound bar offers, an ongoing deal on the Google Ace LTE Kids Smartwatch, and this wildly low price drop on the amazing Sony XM4 ANC Headphones. But for now it’s about the apps, including titles like High Sea Saga DX, Dream Town Island, Tropical Resort Story, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Best Android app and game price drops:

Amazon now offering up to $350 gift cards on Pixel 9 orders

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro 2 now up for preorder with $30 credit attached

Preorders on the new Google Pixel Watch 3 now live from $349

Preorder deals on Google’s new Pixel 9, Pro, and 9 Pro Fold

Android app and game deals still live:

High Sea Saga DX features:

Riches of legend inhumed in secret sites across the world, savage monsters to thwart each turn of your trek, rival players looking to scuttle your ship–such maritime mayhem and more await on this finest of swashbuckling simulations!

You’ll need a trusty team to surmount the odds, not to mention a vessel–so make sure you choose only the savviest of seadogs, and construct a jolly craft of true piratical proportions!

