Android game and app price drops: SpongeBob, Siralim Ultimate, Dawncaster, more

This afternoon’s collection of Android app price drops courtesy of Google Play is now ready to go. Just be sure to also scope out the deals we have today on official Samsung Galaxy S24 cases from $11.50 alongside Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 7 from $248, Google’s regularly $100 Nest Audio Smart Speaker at $50, and one of the best prices ever on Google’s latest Pixel Tablet with the speaker charging dock. As for the apps, highlights include titles like SpongeBob SquarePants, Siralim Ultimate, Dawncaster: Deckbuilding RPG, Neighbours from Hell 2, and more. Head below for a closer look.
Best Android app and game price drops:
- Pixel Net – Neon Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Heroes Legend – Epic Fantasy FREE (Reg. $1)
- Dungeon999 FREE (Reg. $1)
- Siralim Ultimate $6 (Reg. $10)
- Dawncaster: Deckbuilding RPG $2 (Reg. $5)
- SpongeBob SquarePants BfBB $5 (Reg. $10)
- Neighbours from Hell 2 Premium $1 (Reg. $4)
- Aces of the Luftwaffe Premium $1 (Reg. $3)
- 1943 Deadly Desert Premium $1 (Reg. $3)
- Lineverse: One-Line Coloring $1 (Reg. $3)
Android app and game deals still live:
- Android 12 Colors – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $2)
- Pixel Net – Neon Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Ichigo Red – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Spelling Challenge PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- One Swipe Notes – Quick Notes FREE (Reg. $1)
- Heirs of the Kings $2 (Reg. $8)
- Seek Hearts $2 (Reg. $8)
- DarkGate $2 (Reg. $6)
- Grinsia $1 (Reg. $8)
- Dungeon Tracer $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- The Wild Case Adventure (Full) $1 (Reg. $5)
- The Last Dream (Full) $1 (Reg. $5)
- Sticker UI – Icon Pack $1 (Reg. $2)
SpongeBob SquarePants features:
Are you ready, kids? Play as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots with your mighty bubbles? Of course you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn’t you! The battle is on!
