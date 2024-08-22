Android game and app price drops: SpongeBob, Siralim Ultimate, Dawncaster, more

Justin Kahn -
This afternoon’s collection of Android app price drops courtesy of Google Play is now ready to go. Just be sure to also scope out the deals we have today on official Samsung Galaxy S24 cases from $11.50 alongside Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 7 from $248, Google’s regularly $100 Nest Audio Smart Speaker at $50, and one of the best prices ever on Google’s latest Pixel Tablet with the speaker charging dock. As for the apps, highlights include titles like SpongeBob SquarePants, Siralim Ultimate, Dawncaster: Deckbuilding RPG, Neighbours from Hell 2, and more. Head below for a closer look. 

SpongeBob SquarePants features:

Are you ready, kids? Play as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots with your mighty bubbles? Of course you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn’t you! The battle is on!

