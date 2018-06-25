Amazon announces Prime member benefits now available at Whole Foods nationwide

Amazon has announced that it is rolling out full Prime member benefits at Whole Foods nationwide starting Wednesday, June 27th. Today’s news comes just a few weeks after the program was expanded to an additional 10 states. In late May, we first caught wind of Amazon’s plan to roll out aggressive offers and new perks for its members, which include a full 10% off some of the most popular items found at Whole Foods locations. Today, we’re learning more about how Prime members are being wooed.

Ever since Amazon acquired Whole Foods last year, we knew that Prime memberships would play a key role in how the two brands interacted together. Fast forward to today and that relationship is becoming more clear. To get started, you’ll need the free Whole Foods app and a valid Amazon/Prime membership. The app provides a QR code which is scanned during checkout to validate your eligibility for additional discounts. You can learn more about the app here.

Amazon promises a rotating cast of discounts in-store, centered around Whole Foods 360 in-house brand. Starting Wednesday, you can expect to see the following offers:

Baby back pork ribs, animal welfare rated and no antibiotics, $4.99/lb., save $5/lb.

Sockeye salmon, wild caught Marine Stewardship Council-certified, $13.99/lb., save $6/lb.

Organic red cherries, $3.99/lb., save $2/lb.

Organic yellow peaches, $1.99/lb., save $2/lb.

Mochi ice cream, including flavors like chocolate, salted caramel, and green tea, self-serve, 5/$5

All bulk items, including favorites like nuts, granola, dried fruit, and hundreds more, 25 percent off

Organic Honest Lemonade, 32 oz., 2/$3

Whole Foods also plans to take an additional 10% off various sale items throughout the store, sweetening the deal even further. The same discount will also be applied to all deliveries through Amazon’s Prime Now service, which is available in over ten markets, including Atlanta, Los Angeles, Dallas, San Francisco, Boston and more.

A.C. Gallo, President and COO at Whole Foods Market explains the move to roll out Prime benefits nationwide further:

Since launching Prime savings at Whole Foods Market, we’ve seen excitement and momentum from both Prime members and our supplier partners. Our weekly Prime member deals are a hit and we’re excited that Prime members across the U.S. will now be able to take advantage of these savings in our stores.

As we detailed in our Prime Day predictions earlier this month, you can expect Amazon to roll-out additional in-store offerings during Amazon’s big summer shopping event. Our sources say that Prime Day is slated for Tuesday July 17th, with deals kicking off at noon the day before.

Look for Amazon to continue to introduce more Prime member benefits as its plans for Whole Foods become more clear. Particularly, the expansion of its 10% discount, which may become storewide in the near future.