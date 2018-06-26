Bring home APC’s 7-Outlet 1440J Surge Protector for $9 shipped (35% off)

B&H is currently offering the APC Essential SurgeArrest 7-Outlet Surge Protector for $8.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s good for a 35% discount, saving you $5 from the going rate. For comparison, it currently sells for $12 at Amazon, and today’s offer comes within $0.50 of the all-time low there. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 350 shoppers.
APC 7-Outlet Surge Protector features:
- 1440 Joules surge protection energy rating
- 7 outlet surge protector power strip
- 6 foot power cord with flat-end 90 degree space saving plug
- Recessed power switch and keyholes for wall mounting
- Lifetime warranty and $50,000 connected-equipment protection policy
The Essential SurgeArrest 7-Outlet Surge Protector from APC provides you with six outlets and one that’s spaced farther away for you to connect electrical devices such as computers, TVs, and more. It protects your connected equipment from electrical power surges and spikes and also features EMI and RFI noise filtering, which reduces line noise that can cause data loss.