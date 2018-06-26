Bring home APC’s 7-Outlet 1440J Surge Protector for $9 shipped (35% off)

B&H is currently offering the APC Essential SurgeArrest 7-Outlet Surge Protector for $8.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s good for a 35% discount, saving you $5 from the going rate. For comparison, it currently sells for $12 at Amazon, and today’s offer comes within $0.50 of the all-time low there. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 350 shoppers.

APC 7-Outlet Surge Protector features:

1440 Joules surge protection energy rating

7 outlet surge protector power strip

6 foot power cord with flat-end 90 degree space saving plug

Recessed power switch and keyholes for wall mounting

Lifetime warranty and $50,000 connected-equipment protection policy