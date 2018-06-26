HDHomeRun’s Quatro Tuner lets you watch HDTV on 4 devices at once: $110.50 (26% off)

Jun. 26th 2018

Beach Camera via Rakuten offers the SiliconDust HDHomeRun Connect Quatro HDTV Tuner for $110.50 shipped when code SAVE15 has been applied at checkout and you’re signed into your free Rakuten account. Normally selling for $150 at Best Buy, that’s good for a $40 discount, beats our previous mention by $20 and is the lowest we’ve seen. Rated 4.1/5 stars from just under 100 cord-cutters.

HDHomeRun Connect Quatro Tuner features:

  • Cut the cable and save on monthly fees
  • Watch live TV on multiple devices simultaneously throughout your home with our Multi room Multi user network tuner solution
  • Compatible with HDHomeRun DVR Plex iOS android Windows 10 Mac Linux devices etc.
  • Pause recordings on one device in one room and resume in another on a separate device with HDHomeRun DVR service
  • Works over your home wired or Wi-Fi network to many devices throughout your home

