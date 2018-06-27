Add 5TB of storage to your Xbox One in a snap w/ Fantom Drives’ Hub

When it comes to gaming on consoles, one thing that people always complain about is storage space. Whether you bought a 500GB Xbox One or 2TB, there’s just never enough space for games. I have a 1TB Xbox One X and 1TB PS4 Pro and both are almost always at max capacity.

Fantom Drives has long made external storage devices for Xbox, but the company’s latest release will give you a massive 5TB of additional game space along with three extra USB 3.0 ports. This gives you room for up to an additional 125 games at 50GB a piece, and has no wires, cables, or ugly drives to hide.

Apple Smart Keyboard

The Xbox One doesn’t allow you to expand its storage internally like the PS4 does, which is a drawback for some. There have been Xbox One certified external hard drives for years, but they always required you to leave cables off of the USB ports in the back so you could keep them connected.

The Fantom Drives’ external hard drive and connectivity hub has multiple features that make it well worth the asking price. These drives start at $110 for the 1TB SSHD version and go up to $250 for the 5TB hard drive version.

This hub not only features the hard drive, but also three USB 3.0 ports to give you expanded options for charging, accessories, and even daisy-chained hard drives. With Seagate drives, Fantom Drives uses known quality when it comes to HDDs, and the pre-built enclosure means that install is super simple.

In order to install the Fantom Drives Hub on your Xbox One, just snap it on the side of the Xbox itself, and boom, you’re now have more storage. There is no external power supply, cables, or anything required. You’ll have the three USB 3.0 ports on the front, and receive a data transfer rate of up to 5Gbps.

There are quite a few of great games coming out this year, from Battlefield V to Call of Duty Black Ops 4 and more. If you’re anything like me, then more storage is a must-have when it comes to your gaming console.

Fantom Drives’ 5TB Xbox One Storage Hub is available starting today direct from the retailer or on Amazon. Other storage sizes are available at varying prices both direct from Fantom or on Amazon, but if you want to fit all upcoming games in one place, then 5TB is the only option for you.