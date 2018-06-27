Upgrade your Mac, PC, or PS4 storage w/ a Seagate 2TB FireCuda SSHD: $80 (Reg. $90)

Amazon offers the Seagate 2TB FireCuda Gaming 2.5-inch internal SSHD for $79.99 shipped. Normally $90+ at Amazon, this is a match for the lowest we’ve tracked this year and is the best available. If you’re constantly running out of storage space on your Mac, PC, or even PS4, this is a great option for upgrading. With both a small amount of SSD storage and larger portion of HDD storage, this HDD is similar to Apple’s Fusion Drive and moves frequently-accessed files to its faster solid state portion. Rated 4/5 stars from over 1,900.
Seagate FireCuda SSHD features:
- Fastest 2.5-Inch PC compute and gaming Hard Drive on the market, all within a thin 7mm z-height
- Enormous 500GB, 1TB and 2TB options. The 2TB capacity can store up to 80x 25GB games
- Flash-accelerated technology delivers up to 5x faster load times for nonstop performance, play and productivity compared to standard HDDs
- Adaptive Memory technology efficiently identifies frequently accessed data to allow for quicker operations
- Multi-tier caching technology (mtc) boosts performance, helping applications and files load faster
- This is item doesn’t contain bracket or cable