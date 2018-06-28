Upgrade your Mac or PC w/ ADATA’s highly-rated 1TB SSD for $149.50 (Reg. $185)

ADATA via Rakuten offers its 1TB Ultimate SU800 3D 2.5-inch Internal Solid State Drive for $149.60 shipped when code AD15 has been applied at checkout and you’re signed into a free Rakuten account. Normally selling for $185 at Amazon, that’s good for a nearly 20% discount and is the lowest we’ve tracked. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,200 shoppers.
ADATA 1TB SU800 SSD features:
The SU800 solid state drive lives up to its Ultimate name with 3D NAND Flash that provides higher storage density, efficiency, and reliability than traditional 2D NAND. It features intelligent SLC caching and a DRAM cache buffer to boost read/write performance even further. Featuring LDPC ECC and technologies such as high TBW (total bytes written) and DEVSLP (Device Sleep), the Ultimate SU800 instantly upgrades notebook and desktop PCs with superior stability, durability, and power efficiency. In addition, users can download ADATA in-house developed SSD Toolbox and Migration Utility software for free to enjoy easy data management and migration.