Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice MFi Steel 6-foot Lightning Cable 2-pack $12, more

Monoprice is currently offering two of its stainless steel 6-foot MFi Lightning cables for $12 shipped when code CBL6 has been applied at checkout and two of the cables have been added to your cart. Normally selling for just under $12 a piece, today’s deal takes 48% off the going rate and is the best deal out there. These lightning cables carry a lifetime warranty and are perfect for use on-the-go thanks to their rugged stainless steel designs. Monoprice’s MFi-certifed cables are highly-rated.
The Monoprice Stainless Steel Lightning® to USB Charge and Sync Cable is one of the most durable and dependable charging solution for your Apple® iOS® device. It is MFi (Made for iPhone®, iPad®, and iPod®) certified, ensuring that it is 100% compatible with your Apple device. The premium stainless steel cable jacket and premium aluminum connector heads gives it a level of durability that is unheard of with traditional molded PVC cables and prevents cable tangles. Enjoy the superior performance and great looks of this premium cable.