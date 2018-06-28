Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice MFi Steel 6-foot Lightning Cable 2-pack $12, more

- Jun. 28th 2018 11:15 am ET

Monoprice is currently offering two of its stainless steel 6-foot MFi Lightning cables for $12 shipped when code CBL6 has been applied at checkout and two of the cables have been added to your cart. Normally selling for just under $12 a piece, today’s deal takes 48% off the going rate and is the best deal out there. These lightning cables carry a lifetime warranty and are perfect for use on-the-go thanks to their rugged stainless steel designs. Monoprice’s MFi-certifed cables are highly-rated.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • AUKEY Car Smartphone Magnetic Mount $5 (Reg. $8) | Amazon
    • w/ code VACYV2FO   
  • Otium 3-Socket Car Charger w/ 2 USB ports: $10 (Reg. $25) | Amazon 
  • SmartThings Multipurpose Sensor: $20 (Reg. $25) | Amazon 
  • Veckle USB-C 0.5-foot Cable: $7 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
    • w/ code 6ZQ37C48
  • Baseus Qi-enabled Car Mount: $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon  
    • w/ code BH54VBQW

The Monoprice Stainless Steel Lightning® to USB Charge and Sync Cable is one of the most durable and dependable charging solution for your Apple® iOS® device. It is MFi (Made for iPhone®, iPad®, and iPod®) certified, ensuring that it is 100% compatible with your Apple device. The premium stainless steel cable jacket and premium aluminum connector heads gives it a level of durability that is unheard of with traditional molded PVC cables and prevents cable tangles. Enjoy the superior performance and great looks of this premium cable.

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up.

Monoprice

