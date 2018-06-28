Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice MFi Steel 6-foot Lightning Cable 2-pack $12, more

Monoprice is currently offering two of its stainless steel 6-foot MFi Lightning cables for $12 shipped when code CBL6 has been applied at checkout and two of the cables have been added to your cart. Normally selling for just under $12 a piece, today’s deal takes 48% off the going rate and is the best deal out there. These lightning cables carry a lifetime warranty and are perfect for use on-the-go thanks to their rugged stainless steel designs. Monoprice’s MFi-certifed cables are highly-rated.

