Xerox’s AirPrint-enabled Monochrome Printer drops to new low at $80 shipped (20% off)

Newegg offers the Xerox WorkCentre Monochrome Printer with AirPrint for $79.99 shipped when code EMCPVRY48 has been applied at checkout. Also matched at Office Depot and Amazon (though currently out of stock). That’s good for a $20 discount from the going rate and hits a new all-time low at Amazon. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 150 shoppers.
Xerox AirPrint Monochrome Printer features:
- Built-in Wireless-N connection for cable-free convenience and faster work.
- The Xerox all-in-one printer, scanner, copier and fax machine prints up to 27 pages per minute (ppm).
- Automatic Document Feeder enables easier, more efficient copying. Xerox wireless printer has a copy resolution of up to 1200 x 1200 dpi in black.
- Includes flatbed scanner with scan to email functionality.
- Full-featured fax machine can send color faxes, filter out junk faxes, and receive secure fax.
- Built-in LCD screen for easy navigation and printing.
- Supports Wi-Fi Direct and AirPrint technology.
- Eco-conscious choice — has one or more meaningful eco attributes or eco-labels.
- ENERGY STAR certified — meets federal guidelines for energy efficiency.