Fix a Mac, PC, iPhone, more w/ this 60-in-1 Screwdriver Kit for under $10 Prime shipped

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit in blue for $9.91 Prime shipped when code DNHA2212 is used at checkout. Normally $16, this is the lowest we’ve tracked and is the best currently available. Whether you’re upgrading an old MacBook, fixing an iPhone screen, or just building a custom PC, this screwdriver kit should have everything you need. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Apple Smart Keyboard
Oria 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit features:
- 60-in-1 Precision Magnetic Screwdriver Set
- Includes 56 screwdriver bits, handle bar, extension bar, Phillips & Flat screwdriver, Flexible extension shaft, SIM card ejector pin and more useful tools.
- Made with high quality S2 Metal Steel material
- Ergonomic and Press & Push Design: It is comfortable to hold even for the long-time use. It also can anti slip and static. The Press & Push design enables you to take out bits for saving hassles.
- Worldwide Use :This tool set with multi-magnetic bits is compatible with many kinds of devices such as iPad, iPhone, Tablets, Laptops, PC, Smartphones, Watches, glasses, camera PS4/Xbox controller and Other electronic devices.
- Well Organized Bag Pack : Easy for storing bits safely and convenient to carry the precision magnetic screwdriver set anywhere you want.