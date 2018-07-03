Green Deals: Ryobi 40V Cordless String Trimmer w/ Battery $119, more

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 40V Cordless String Trimmer with battery and charger for $119 shipped. That’s a $30 savings off the regular going rate and the second best offer that we’ve tracked all-time. This bundle ships with a battery, charger and the ability to add additional Ryobi attachments. Best of all? No oil, gas or fumes. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 3,100 Home Depot customers.
Other notable Green Deals today include:
- AmazonBasics 6-pack Dimmable 100W LED Light Bulbs: $40 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Sun Joe 40V 16-inch Cordless Lawn Mower: $187 (Reg. $250) | Amazon
- Ryobi 1800PSI Electric Pressure Washer: $89 (Reg. $120+) | Home Depot
Gas-like power you want, attachment capability you need. The Ryobi 40-Volt X Expand-it Trimmer delivers power like a gas trimmer, with none of the hassle of mixing oil and gas. Attachment capability means you can add on Ryobi Expand-It attachments, saving you time, money and space. The Ryobi 40-Volt X Expand-It Cordless Trimmer comes with premium 0.080 in. twisted line and the REEL-EASY bump-feed string head for faster reloads, usually found only on gas trimmers. The cutting width is adjustable for longer run time or wider cutting width. This trimmer is recommended for yards up to one acre.