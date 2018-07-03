Twitch launches July’s FREE games for Prime members, offers 21 titles for Prime day

Twitch is once again offering a selection of FREE games for Amazon Prime members. Normally the game streaming website will give around 5 games per month out at no cost to Amazon Prime members, but as part of Amazon’s Prime Day, Twitch is giving out 21 free games throughout the month. All you have to do to claim these deals is link your Prime account with Twitch and away you go!

Apple Smart Keyboard

Amazon and Twitch are staggering the deals this month, unlike months past. Generally Twitch will give out all games at one time, but as part of Prime Day, you’ll get new games throughout July.

To start with, there are five titles available right now. Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition, The Last Blade, Twinkle Star Sprites, Metal Slug 3, and Q.U.B.E. 2 are all available now to be redeemed to your Twitch account after heading over to the Prime landing page.

Free Twitch titles throughout the month include:

Battle Chef Brigade July 4-11

Manual Samuel July 5-12

Gonner July 6-13

Next Up Hero July 7-14

Uurnog Uurnlimited July 8-14

Hue July 9-15

Deponia Doomsday July 10-16

Observer July 11-17

Tacoma July 12-18

The Bridge July 13-26

Brutal Legend July 14-27

The Red Strings Club July 15-21

Tyranny July 16-18

Broken Age July 17-31

The Framed Collection July 18-31

Serial Cleaner July 18-31



As you can see here, there’s a large list of games available to choose from this month, so no matter what genre you play, there’s bound to be a no-cost title here to suit your needs.

Adding these games to your library is super easy. Just link your Twitch account to Amazon Prime and bam, you’ll be redeeming new games all month. Be sure to install the Twitch desktop app to play the games.

For more information on Twitch’s Games with Prime, head on over to our announcement coverage.