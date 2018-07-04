Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 10W Qi Wireless Charger $30 shipped, more

- Jul. 4th 2018 10:15 am ET

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers the RAVPower 10W Qi Wireless Charger for $29.99 shipped when code SDRPPC067 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $40, that’s good for a 25% discount and matches the lowest we’ve seen it sell for. This Qi power pad sports up to 10W charging times to quickly juice-up your smartphone. Reviews are still coming in, but I’ve found RAVPower’s Qi charger to be a reliable option over the past month or so of use. Other RAVPower Qi charging accessories are highly-rated.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • UE Wonderboom Bluetooth Speaker 2-pack: $85 (Reg. $100) | Rakuten
    • w/ code SAVE15
  • APPS2Car Magnetic Car Mount: $5.50 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
    • w/ code C8L4XX2H
  • TESSAN 4-Outlet Smart Power Strip: $20 (Reg. $33) | Amazon 
    • w/ code CYJQ5UBX
  • TaoTronics Bluetooth Receiver: $18 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
    • w/ code NN8QKKCC
  • Rocketfish 4.8A 4-Port USB Charger: $15 (Reg. $25) | Best Buy

RAVPower Qi Charging Pad features:

  • Powerful Wireless Charging Pad with Quad Coils: Built-in 4 coils provide a wider charging area to boost charging efficiency; no need to fumble with your smartphone for a better charging position
  • Faster Charging & Widely Compatible: Compatible with all Qi-enabled smartphones – up to 10W fast charge mode for Galaxy S9/ S8 / S7 / Note8; up to 5W standard charge mode for iPhone X / iPhone 8 / iPhone 8 Plus and other non-fast charge devices
  • Sleep-Friendly LED Indicator: Low-key, yet fully visible LED light to indicate whether it’s in charging or fully charged respectively

