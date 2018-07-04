Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 10W Qi Wireless Charger $30 shipped, more

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers the RAVPower 10W Qi Wireless Charger for $29.99 shipped when code SDRPPC067 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $40, that’s good for a 25% discount and matches the lowest we’ve seen it sell for. This Qi power pad sports up to 10W charging times to quickly juice-up your smartphone. Reviews are still coming in, but I’ve found RAVPower’s Qi charger to be a reliable option over the past month or so of use. Other RAVPower Qi charging accessories are highly-rated.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

RAVPower Qi Charging Pad features: