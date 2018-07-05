Amazon details upcoming discounts on its in-house brands ahead of Prime Day 2018

Following this morning’s news that eBay is slated to go toe-to-toe with Prime Day, we’re getting additional details about Amazon’s big July event. While Prime Day isn’t slated to kick-off until July 16th at 3pm, Amazon is already discounting a number of its own in-house products during the two-week lead up.

We’ve already detailed notable discounts on Echo Show and the in-house AmazonBasics brand, but this morning the online giant is sharing a new host of deals slated to run through July 17th. Head below for a quick look at our top picks.

Starting today, Amazon is offering a wide range of discounts on its in-house brands. That includes its furnishing lines – Rivet and Stone & Beam – which are taking up to 40% off a wide range of styles. Amazon has been slow to offer many discounts on its furniture brands to date, so now is a great time to spruce up your home.

Designed with small spaces in mind, Rivet offers stylish and versatile mid-century modern furniture and décor that provides apartment dwellers and homeowners with the ability to make a big impact in their space at a great price. Stone & Beam caters to the style, comfort and durability needs of today’s modern family.

Amazon’s in-house AmazonBasics lineup was instantly discounted when Prime Day was announced on Tuesday. Blair rounded up all of the best deals here, which include speakers, home goods and more.

If you’re not familiar with AmazonBasics, it’s a generic brand of sorts that’s most comparable to Monoprice. It takes the same technologies from popular products and skips the middleman, with Amazon selling for a lower-price than comparable listings from bigger names. It’s a great way to save if you’re not locked into one specific brand.

Starting on July 9th, Amazon will be discounting its private labels Core10 and Goodthreads. You’ll be able to save upwards of 40% off popular styles. We’ll be rounding up all of the deals when the time comes, but you can check out a preview of what’s available right here.

How are you feeling about Prime Day so far? Let us know down in the comments below. As usual, Amazon is slowly sharing details about what we can expect on July 16th. It’s shaping up to be the largest event we’ve seen to date, but details are unclear so far on where the best deals will come from.