Amazon details upcoming discounts on its in-house brands ahead of Prime Day 2018

Following this morning’s news that eBay is slated to go toe-to-toe with Prime Day, we’re getting additional details about Amazon’s big July event. While Prime Day isn’t slated to kick-off until July 16th at 3pm, Amazon is already discounting a number of its own in-house products during the two-week lead up.
We’ve already detailed notable discounts on Echo Show and the in-house AmazonBasics brand, but this morning the online giant is sharing a new host of deals slated to run through July 17th. Head below for a quick look at our top picks.
Starting today, Amazon is offering a wide range of discounts on its in-house brands. That includes its furnishing lines – Rivet and Stone & Beam – which are taking up to 40% off a wide range of styles. Amazon has been slow to offer many discounts on its furniture brands to date, so now is a great time to spruce up your home.
Designed with small spaces in mind, Rivet offers stylish and versatile mid-century modern furniture and décor that provides apartment dwellers and homeowners with the ability to make a big impact in their space at a great price. Stone & Beam caters to the style, comfort and durability needs of today’s modern family.
Amazon’s in-house AmazonBasics lineup was instantly discounted when Prime Day was announced on Tuesday. Blair rounded up all of the best deals here, which include speakers, home goods and more.
If you’re not familiar with AmazonBasics, it’s a generic brand of sorts that’s most comparable to Monoprice. It takes the same technologies from popular products and skips the middleman, with Amazon selling for a lower-price than comparable listings from bigger names. It’s a great way to save if you’re not locked into one specific brand.
Starting on July 9th, Amazon will be discounting its private labels Core10 and Goodthreads. You’ll be able to save upwards of 40% off popular styles. We’ll be rounding up all of the deals when the time comes, but you can check out a preview of what’s available right here.
How are you feeling about Prime Day so far? Let us know down in the comments below. As usual, Amazon is slowly sharing details about what we can expect on July 16th. It’s shaping up to be the largest event we’ve seen to date, but details are unclear so far on where the best deals will come from.
SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jul. 5, 2018– Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced its top Prime Day deals across a range of private label selection, including products from Stone & Beam, Rivet, Presto!, Wickedly Prime, Solimo, Goodthreads, Daily Ritual, AmazonBasics and others. From apparel and accessories to furniture, home décor and more, Prime members can shop the lowest prices on a wide assortment of high quality products available exclusively to Amazon customers. Shop epic deals running now – a full 11 days ahead of Prime Day – with additional deals debuting on July 16 at 12pm PT/3pm ET. Not a member yet? Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/primeday to participate in Prime Day.
“Whether customers are starting a family, decorating their homes, stocking up on essentials or gearing up for the back-to-school season,Amazon offers exclusive selection for a variety of life stages and occasions, and Prime members can shop those items at an even greater value this Prime Day,” said Sarah Wood, Vice President of Amazon Private Brands. “We are thrilled to add our growing selection of high quality private label items to Prime Day’s epic day of deals and offer the lowest prices across products from our brands.”
Lowest Prices Across Our Brands
Great deals are running now on products such as apparel, furniture and kitchen essentials, with more deals on additional selection coming over the next 11 days. Following is a sampling of deals that are available at various times between now and Prime Day (and a half), while supplies last.
Apparel and accessories: Beginning July 9, members can shop seven days of deals on private label clothing and accessories leading up to Prime Day. From Core10—a line of premium active wear designed for women to look, feel and perform their best—to Goodthreads, a collection of men’s stylish wear-everywhere clothing—Prime members will find a range of exclusive apparel on sale this year.
Lead-up deals include up to 40 percent off premium active wear, up to 40 percent off women’s fashion, up to 50 percent off kids and baby apparel, and more. Starting on Prime Day, members can find even deeper discounts on additional selection with up to 50 percent off apparel for men, women and kids. Featured items that will be on sale include:
- 30% off Moon and Back Baby Infant 4-Piece Organic Gift Set, $17.49
- 30% off Spotted Zebra Girls’ Tutu Tank Dress and Skirt Set, $18.20
- 30% off Amazon Essentials Boys’ Performance Polo (Pack of 2), $12.60
- 30% off Amazon Essentials Men’s Long-Sleeve Gingham Shirt, $12.60
- 30% off Goodthreads 5-Pocket Chino Pant, $21
- 30% off Daily Ritual Super Soft Modal Pocket Tank Top, $12.60
- 45% off Daily Ritual Women’s Jersey Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt Dress, $9.99
- 30% off Lark & Ro Women’s Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress, $31.50
- 40% off Core10 Women’s Onstride Run Legging, $41.40
- 60% off Obsidian Polarized Aviator Sunglasses, $35.60
Home furnishings, electronics and more: Now through July 15, members can shop furniture and décor from Rivet and Stone & Beam for up to 25 percent off – and, beginning on Prime Day, a variety of additional products for up to 30 percent off or more.
Prime members will find deals on a range of products, including:
- 25% off Stone & Beam Bradbury Chesterfield Modern Sofa, $1,085
- 30% off Stone & Beam Washed Linen Stripe Duvet Cover Set (Full/Queen), $105
- 30% off Stone & Beam Vintage-Look Octagon Mirror, $62.99
- 30% off Rivet Modern Wood and Metal Hairpin Desk, $174
- 30% off Rivet Upholstered Orb Office Chair, $125
- Over 25% off Rivet Mid-Century Tufted Sofa, $499
- Over 40% off Stone & Beam Nailhead Bar Stools, $100 each
- Over 30% off Rivet Franklin Shelf and USB Charging Station Floor Lamp, $109
Members can also shop products from AmazonBasics for up to 20 percent off now through July 15 – everything from bedding and bath sets to cookware and electronics accessories. Starting on Prime Day, additional AmazonBasics items will be up to 30 percent off or more. A sampling of deals running now and on Prime Day include:
- 35% off AmazonBasics Neoprene Dumbbells, $17.99
- 30% off AmazonBasics Mini DisplayPort to HDMI Cable, $9.79
- 25% off AmazonBasics Pre-Seasoned 12-Inch Cast Iron Skillet, $18.89
- Over 25% off AmazonBasics High-Back Executive Chair, $79.99
- Over 20% off AmazonBasics Dual Charging Station for Xbox One, $17.48
Everyday essentials: Prime members can stock up on a range of everyday essentials offered at 30 percent off, such as cleaning supplies from Presto! or kitchen and household staples from Solimo and AmazonFresh. Deals on select items are running now, with even more beginning on Prime Day.
- 30% off Wickedly Prime Nut Bars (Pack of 12), $8.32
- 30% off AmazonFresh Colombia 100% Arabica Ground Coffee (12 Ounce, Pack of 3), $12.38
- 30% off Amazon Elements Men’s One Daily Multivitamin (65 Tablets), $15.39
- 30% off Mama Bear Organic Baby Food Pouches (Pack of 12), $11.03
- 30% off Happy Belly Peanut Butter Plenty Trail Mix (44 Ounce), $11.19
- 30% off Presto! Flex-a-size Paper Towels (12 Count), $16.98
New From Amazon This Prime Day
In addition to exploring great deals, this Prime Day also features new items launched exclusively for Prime members for a limited time. From Amazon brands, this includes over 30 new products from Rivet and Stone & Beam, as well as new apparel from brands like Isle Bay Linens—a collection of crisp, warm-weather essentials for men, including linen shirts, shorts and trousers.
Growing Selection From Exclusive Brands
Amazon continues to add new, exclusive selection for customers to shop. Recently introduced items include home essentials like coffee, soap and sunscreen from Solimo, furniture for the bedroom, dining room and home office from Rivet and Stone & Beam, new dresses and women’s pants from Lark & Ro, school uniforms for kids from Amazon Essentials, new Kid Nation hoodies and joggers, plus-size tops by Daily Ritual and plus-size leggings by Core10.
Every Day Made Better with Prime
Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 100 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including shopping and entertainment. In the U.S. that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video; unlimited access to Prime Music, Audible Channels for Prime, Prime Reading, Prime Photos, Twitch Prime; early access to select Lightning Deals, one free pre-released book a month with Amazon First Reads, and more. Prime members can also get deep discounts on select best-selling foods at Whole Foods Market plus an additional 10 percent off hundreds of sale items. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping and members receive Prime FREE One-Day Shipping and Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery in more than 8,000 cities and towns, two-hour delivery with Prime Now in more than 30 major cities and unlimited Free Two-Day Shipping on more than 100 million items. Start a free trial of Amazon Prime at amazon.com/prime.
