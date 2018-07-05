Fix anything w/ ORIA’s 76-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit from $16 (Reg. $30)

- Jul. 5th 2018 6:05 pm ET

From $16
View Comments

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 76-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit in yellow for $17.99 Prime shipped when code DNHA11Y1 is used at checkout, though its currently on sale for a Lightning Deal at $15.79. Also available in blue for $19.49 with code DNHA1111, or $17.99 on its Lightning Deal. Regularly $30, this beats our last mention by up to $7 and is the best available. If you find yourself always struggling to find the proper tool while working on computers, phones, or tablets, this is a must-have kit. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Apple Smart Keyboard

ORIA Screwdriver Set features:

  • Package includes 76-in-1 magnetic screwdriver set, update 2 bits for iPhone 7, utility knife, Anti-Static Wrist Strap, Anti Static tweezers, SIM card ejector pin and LCD Suction Cup, Triangle plectrum, plastic spudgers, metal spudger, stainless steel ruler
  • These durable screwdriver bits are made of CRV steel, whose hardness can reach to HRC52 56, guarantee for long time use
  • Perfect repairing tools for iPad, iPhone, Tablets, Laptops, PC, Smartphones, Watches, Glasses, Camera, PS4/Xbox controller and other electronic devices
  • The unique driver is skid proof as well as antistatic, which makes it be held more easily and safer for a long time
  • Easy to carry and store it at home or work.
From $16

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up.

mac accessories Best PC Gaming Deals ORIA

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI Mavic Pro
iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)

iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)