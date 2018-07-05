Upgrade your gaming battlestation w/ Razer’s RGB DeathAdder Chroma: $38 (Reg. $50)

Newegg Flash offers the Razer DeathAdder Multi-Color Ergonomic Gaming Mouse for $37.99 shipped. Currently on sale for $50 at Amazon, this matches our previous mention and is just $3 more than its all-time low price. This is great for the budget-minded gamer who wants a quality RGB mouse for their desk setup. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 5,600 Amazon shoppers.
Razer DeathAdder Chroma Mouse features:
- Perfectly designed to fit snugly under your palm, the ergonomic shape of the Razer DeathAdder Chroma gives gamers the most comfortable gaming experience ever, especially during the most testing of battles.
- The Razer DeathAdder Chroma is equipped with a 10,000dpi optical sensor.
- Whether your playing at fast or low speeds, the Deathadder Chroma will always respond onscreen with exacting accuracy and the organic fluidity only possible with an optical sensor.
- The Razer DeathAdder Chroma’s sensor is also capable of tracking Z-axis to as low as 1mm on most surfaces including glass table tops.