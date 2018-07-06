Smartphone Accessories: Tile Bluetooth Item Finder four-pack $35 shipped, more

Amazon offers a four-pack of Tile Bluetooth Item Finders for $34.99 shipped. Normally selling for $50 direct from Tile, that saves you $15 and is a new all-time low at Amazon. For comparison, Home Depot has the next best offer at $47. Tile’s Bluetooth trackers make it easy to quickly find your keys, wallet or any other misplaced item with just your smartphone. Rated 4/5 stars from over 7,800 shoppers.

