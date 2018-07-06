Smartphone Accessories: Tile Bluetooth Item Finder four-pack $35 shipped, more

Amazon offers a four-pack of Tile Bluetooth Item Finders for $34.99 shipped. Normally selling for $50 direct from Tile, that saves you $15 and is a new all-time low at Amazon. For comparison, Home Depot has the next best offer at $47. Tile’s Bluetooth trackers make it easy to quickly find your keys, wallet or any other misplaced item with just your smartphone. Rated 4/5 stars from over 7,800 shoppers.

A sealed, water-resistant case ensures that your Tile stands up to whatever the day brings. It’s safe—kids and pets can’t reach the battery, and it can’t be disabled if your Tiled item falls into the wrong hands. Ring lost items just like you’d call a lost phone. If your Tile is within the 100-foot Bluetooth range, it will play a loud tune until you find it.

