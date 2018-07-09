Amazon launches new Prime Day sale w/ up to $140 off refurb Echo, Kindle and Fire tablets

- Jul. 9th 2018 8:35 am ET

Amazon Prime Day 2018
We’re just a week away from Prime Day 2018, and Amazon has kicked off a new sale this morning to celebrate. Prime members can currently save up to $140 on Echo devices, Fire Tablet and Kindle E-readers. All of today’s deals are “refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new” with a 90-day warranty included. Check out the full list of deals below.

Our favorite deals in Amazon’s early Prime Day sale:

The inspection and testing process typically includes a full diagnostic test, replacement of any defective parts, and a thorough cleaning process carried out by the qualified seller, vendor, or by Amazon. The products have no visible cosmetic imperfections when held 12 inches away. The products may be packaged in a generic box and come with the accessories expected for a new product, with exceptions, if any, mentioned on the product detail page. All products on Amazon Renewed are backed by a separate 90-day limited warranty provided by the product seller, vendor, or by Amazon.

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Amazon Prime Day 2018

Amazon Prime Day 2018 starts on July 16th at 3PM and goes through July 17th. 9to5Toys will be covering all of the best deals on Echo devices, Kindle, Fire tablets, TVs and much more.

