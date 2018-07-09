Best portable Apple Watch chargers for travel

Despite all of the advances that Apple Watch has made in recent years, its battery life is still less-than-stellar when compared to some other fitness trackers on the market today. Add in a heavy LTE workload, and that becomes even more apparent.

Adding a wall charger or USB battery pack to your arsenal can help, but you’ll still need to carry an Apple Watch charging puck. The simplest way to remedy your low-battery notification blues is to add a portable charger with everything integrated into one product. Head below for the best portable Apple Watch chargers.

Belkin 6700mAh Portable Valet Charger: $73

Pictured above, Belkin’s albeit pricey portable charger is one of our favorite’s out there. Highlights include exceptional build quality, an extra USB port and an LED light that relays remaining battery life. The built-in 6700mAh battery pack will juice up your Apple Watch a full eight times.

This is my go-to for overnight stays with enough juice to power up my Watch and iPhone X. Amazon customers are a bit less enthusiastic, primarily over Belkin’s decision to only include 1A charging speeds on the USB port. For me, if my device is on the charger all night, I don’t care about the speed as long as it’s ready in the morning.

Griffin 1050mAh Travel Power Bank for Apple Watch: $60

Griffin’s Travel Power Bank has a few things going for it, the first being size. Made for your keychain, this power solution only charges your Apple Watch. That’s a turn-off for some along with the $60 price tag. But the design here does provide a few extras that are worth mentioning. Its leather strap doesn’t scream power bank, and the back flips up for easy charging in nightstand mode. If you regularly forget to charge up your Apple Watch, this is an easy way to ensure you’re ready to go… that is, as long as you remember to keep the actual battery ready to go. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

UGREEN 2200mAh Portable Apple Watch Charger: $40

UGREEN departs from the other two options mentioned above in both design and capacity. The former includes a nice black metal casing, while the latter comes in at 2220mAh. They do make a larger 4400mAh version that sports a built-in MFi Lightning cable, which is much more like the Belkin model. It retails for $53 at Amazon. Learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Nomad 1800mAh Pod: $20

If you’re looking for good design, then you don’t need to reach any further than Nomad’s Pod. Made of aircraft-grade aluminum, this battery pack has a sleek Space Gray look and integrated storage for your cables. It charges via an integrated microUSB port on the back and includes the usual LED indicators that relay remaining battery life. Rated 4/5 stars.

How do you prefer to charge your Apple Watch away from home? Let me know in the comments below.